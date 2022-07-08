Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- After multiple outlets reported that Bayley will be returning to WWE television soon, PW Insider claims that she was seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando “for several days earlier this week.”
- Insider also mentioned that WWE has officially moved Liv Morgan over to the SmackDown roster.
- Even though AOP’s Wrestling Entertainment Series blamed the talent for the cancellation of their debut show, Fightful indicates the show was actually nixed due to “mismanagement and poor ticket sales.”
- WrestleVotes was told that Pat McAfee actually signed his long-term contract extension with WWE “a few weeks back.” WWE knows how good he is and made sure to keep him around.
- On his Oh...You Didn’t Know podcast, former WWE star Road Dogg mentioned that he is in talks with “a wrestling company about doing something.”
