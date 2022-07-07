Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Buff Bagwell has been trending after it was revealed the wrestler was not the person posting the wrestling opinions and pro-LGBTQ & other progressive messages that made his official Twitter account quite popular this year. This came out in part because fans weren’t receiving merchandise they’d paid for.
- The person who was running both the account and Buff’s merch operation, an associate Bagwell identifies as “Michael Long”, is allegedly a registered sex offender.
- In line with a previous rumor about Colt Cabana re-signing with AEW, Fightful Select indicates Cabana wasn’t expected to be offered a new contract until several members of the roster “went to bat” for him. Cabana is said to be popular backstage, but is “almost never” at tapings — possibly due to his contentious relationship with CM Punk.
- Despite Triple H being “back”, PW Insider says NXT creative is unchanged with Bruce Prichard and Shawn Michaels in charge, Johnny Russo as head writer, and Nick Bonanno & George Carroll rounding out the team.
- WWE is touting the success of Money in the Bank behind the scenes, with Fightful reporting company execs have been told the 2022 edition was the “most viewed” in the event’s history, and had the “second highest gate” of any Money in the Bank show.
