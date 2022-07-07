Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AIW 3D (July 7, 7:30 pm ET)

Uncle Chase Burnett vs. Kaplan Arthur McArthur vs. Philly Collins Chuck Stone vs. Marino Tenaglia Bang Bros (August Mathews & Davey Bang) vs. Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) vs. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambrigde) Dominic Garrini vs. Jackson Stone Derek Dillinger & the Duke vs. Rip City Shooters (Josh Bishop & Wes Barkley) Riley Rose vs. Shark Boy vs. TKD vs. “Big” Twan Tucker

AIW are back for another summer blowout and Shark Boy’s in the water. Our Shark Boy, in a four-way. Plus Uncle Chase and Kaplan brawling things down, the Duke teaming up with Dillinger to take on Rip City Shooters, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

OPW Nightmare in Westville (July 8, 8 pm ET)

Azrieal vs. Billy Tipton vs. Jay Curcio vs. Steve Scott Axton Ray vs. Joey Scott TSF (Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo) vs. YDNB (Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor) BLK Jeez vs. Kit Osbourne (OPW Championship) AKIRA vs. Blanco Loco Matt Tremont vs. “Colossal” Mike Law Jason Kincaid vs. Jordan Oliver Brandon Kirk vs. Marcus Mathers (Dog Collar Match)

OPW are back in Westville, New Jersey with an unheavenly host of matches for us this time. Kirk and Mathers in a dog collar match, Tremont takes on Law, Jason Kincaid, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WCP Cruel Summer (July 8, 7 pm PT)

Jordan Cruz, Levi Shapiro, & Steve Manders vs. the Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue, & Midas Kreed) Alan Angels vs. Vinnie Massaro Davey Richards vs. Kevin Blackwood Masha Slamovich vs. Zeda Zhang ACH vs. Nick Wayne Jack Cartwheel vs. Titus Alexander “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Starboy Charlie Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Jacob Fatu (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (WCP Championship)

West Coast Pro are back and what a list of names! Motor City Machine Guns in action, baby!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

REVOLVER Cage of Horrors (July 9, 8 pm CT)

Billie Starkz vs. Ruby Soho Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Jake “Man Scout” Manning Jake Crist vs. Mance Warner (Bunkhouse Brawl) Blake Christian vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Zachary Wentz Allie Katch vs. Jessicka Havok American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Switchblade Conspiracy (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Steve Manders (Impact X-Division Championship) Prisoners of Society (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake) (c) vs. the OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (REVOLVER Tag Team Championship) The Crew (Matthew Palmer, Rich Swann, & Shane “Swerve” Strickland) vs. the Unit (JT Dunn, Logan James, & Tyler Matrix) (Cage of Horrors Match)

Okay okay yes Cage of Horrors very cool very violent, whatever, Dad vs. Man Scout? Normally an easy headliner for my hype reel, but... Switchblades vs. Wolves, at long last! C’mon!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

JCW Great American Birthday Bash (July 10, 6 pm ET)

Cole Radrick vs. Konosuke Takeshita Alec Price vs. Tony Deppen Janai Kai vs. Lindsay Snow vs. Masha Slamovich Bam Sullivan vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Grim Reefer vs. Steve Manders (Bunkhouse Stampede) BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) (c) vs. Delirious & Edith Surreal (GCW Tag Team Championship) Axton Ray vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee & Dralistico) vs. Space Godz (ASF & Gringo Loco)

And closing our weekend out, GCW’s junior promotion JCW is having a proper summer party, baby! Lucha libre? Got it. The weird and delightful team of Delirious and Edith Surreal? Oh yeah! A by-god Bunkhouse Stampede? Let’s do it!

(Plus, I’m not listing it out here because there’s no card info, but the first of GCW’s Settlement Series cards airs this week on IWTV! Legal fallout has never been so interesting!)

Check it out live on YouTube for free, folks!

Free matches here!

Addy Starr vs. Veda Scott

Starting off hot with the Queen of the LEGO Deathmatch going to war against Veda Scott for IWS, check it out!

Grindhouse vs. No Remorse Corps

And now some hype clash-of-generations tag team action from Glory Pro— Vega & Fitchett vs. Richards & Romero, enjoy!

Davienne vs. Leyla Hirsch

Last but not least, Beyond Wrestling have some good friendly violent fun for us right here!

