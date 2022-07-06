Three title matches set-up for ROH Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor’s second Tony Khan-booked PPV, Death Before Dishonor, is coming up on Sat., July 23. With just over two weeks to sell the show, it was time to start booking some matches. So that’s what TK did on the July 6 Dynamite.

The two title matches that were fully announced are ones we’ve been expecting. Jay Lethal, along with Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt, has been set-up as Samoa Joe’s rival for the ROH TV title for a while now. Joe’s been out of action since Double or Nothing, so the heel trio has done most of the work on the feud of late. That continued tonight...

It has been signed, it is official! ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe defends his Title against longest reigning former champion @TheLethalJay at @ringofhonor's #DeathBeforeDishonor Saturday July 23rd!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ybvLmFrl1p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta have a long history across several independent promotions, and they got reacquainted in an AEW ring (or rings) last Wednesday during Blood & Guts. Garcia used that in his promo tonight when we learned he’ll challenge for Yuta’s ROH Pure championship at Death Before Dishonor.

The most interesting match isn’t official yet, but it seems unlikely FTR would get a whole segment to call out The Briscoes if it wasn’t. The two storied teams finally clashed at April’s Supercard of Honor, where Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler won the ROH Tag titles. Reports indicated WarnerMedia had vetoed Khan hiring Jay & Mark Briscoe due to their past homophobic comments. But either their repeated apologies or this being a one-off on Bleacher Report and not a full AEW or ROH contract seems to have given TK a green light to use Dem Boys.

Sound like a good start on another rasslin event?