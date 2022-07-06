Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is the plan for SummerSlam.

GiveMeSport says Tyson Fury is in talks with WWE about making a return, possibly for something at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event in early September.

For what it’s worth, Tony Khan told The Masked Man Show that he would be open to talking about doing a joint show with AEW and WWE but he doesn’t think it’s going to happen.

Ringside News claims Theory was always going to win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and there was never a set plan for Cody Rhodes to win, even before he got hurt.

Journalist Adam Cailler claims he was told the WES debut show scheduled for July 9, 2022, has sold less than 350 tickets for a 10,000 seat arena in Nottingham.

