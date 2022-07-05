Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Discussing why Logan Paul is being booked as a babyface on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said it’s because Paul’s “calling the shots” in his dealings with WWE, and wants to be presented as a good guy.

A source identified as “Ronda Rousey’s photographer” claimed in an Instagram Story that Rousey never “wanted or asked to be a champion” in WWE, and “demanded” she drop the SmackDown Women’s title to the most passionate member of the locker room.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Andrew Zarian said the announcement of Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor came shortly after a source first told him Warners Discovery would “love” more PPVs from AEW.

Zarian speculated Death Before Dishonor streaming on Bleacher Report could be a sign Tony Khan & Warners have struck a television or streaming deal for ROH: “I don’t know this, but I wouldn’t be shocked if there was an announcement at the PPV.”

Andrade & Rush vs. Lucha Bros was scheduled for last week’s Dynamite, but was nixed due to a Rey Fenix health issue, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

