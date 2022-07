Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the current plan is to do Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women’s championship at SummerSlam.

Fightful Select says the mystery vignette that aired during Money in the Bank was for Edge.

According to WrestleVotes, Stephanie McMahon held a company wide meeting before Money in the Bank and it was “generally well received.” PW Insider claims said meeting was about pushing that WWE is “one big family.”

Per Meltzer on WOR, there are some in WWE who are high on Montez Ford and want to push him as a singles star, “especially with his new physique.”

The finishes for Money in the Bank weren’t told to the wrestlers until the day of the show, says Fightful.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.