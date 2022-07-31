Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 16 results & Week 17 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place July 24-30 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, New Japan’s G1 Climax 32 shows, WWE SummerSlam, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

How’s that brass ring fit?

It was an honorable edition of the Rankings, with the new Ring of Honor World champion at the top, the participants in the epic ROH Tag title match taking up four of the next five spots, and the reigning ROH TV champ in ninth.

The new #1 contender for the NXT Women’s championship separated the Top Guys from Dem Boys.

We remain impressed with the big bruiser from House of Black who keeps wrecking Darby Allin, and can’t blame Eddie for barbed wire misfire.

If you cement your position as co-CEO and open SmackDown, you’ll get some votes even if you do lead a controversial chant for your alleged sex pest father.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 16

1. Claudio Castagnoli

2. Dax Harwood

3. Cash Wheeler

4. Zoey Stark

5. Mark Briscoe

6. Jay Briscoe

7. Brody King

8. Stephanie McMahon

9. Samoa Joe

10. Eddie Kingston

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where a Top Guy passed one of his friends to jump in the Top Three, and Ring of Honor’s return has completely shaken up the back half of the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending July 23

1. Wardlow - 56

2. Jon Moxley - 47

3. Dax Harwood - 41.5

4. CM Punk - 38

5. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 22

5. (tie) Cash Wheeler - 22

7. Claudio Castagnoli - 21

8. Mark Briscoe - 20.5

9. Samoa Joe - 17

10. MJF - 18

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.