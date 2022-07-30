New Japan & Stardom give their historic crossover show a very straightforward name

New Japan's made many moves toward integrating women's wrestling into their product via collaboration with sister promotion Stardom (both are owned by Bushiroad). Before we got word women would start wrestling on NJPW’s United States shows, or learned about the IWGP women’s title, they announcing a joint event for November.

When the two companies dropped that news on us, we didn’t know what it would be called. We got that piece of information today (July 30), and you’ll never guess what this historic crossover will be called...

NJPW, STARDOM Set for Historic X-Over 11/20

New Japan and STARDOM cross over this November On November 20, a new chapter will be written in the history of both NJPW and STARDOM, as the brand new Ariake Arena in Tokyo will play host to the first ever crossover event between both companies. With mixed tag matches, championship action and more besides, the top flight in both male and female wrestling will meet in Ariake, and the event title reflects just that. November 20, it will be a Historic X(Cross)-Over! Fan club members of both NJPW and STARDOM will be given early access to ticket sales on August 18, with general on sale September 23. Premium tickets will also be available along the front three rows with special one of a kind bonuses to be announced at a later date. Stay tuned for information on how to watch this monumental event live and on demand!

Like the name? Or are you too busy fantasy booking the mixed tag match or matches that could happen on Historic X-Over?