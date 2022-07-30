Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative, it’s believed the NXT product “will revert back somewhat” to his previous vision of it. That comes from this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which also notes the door is more open to wrestlers who “weren’t as big or as good looking as [Vince] McMahon wanted.”
- WON also mentioned that Brock Lesnar “seemed very happy” when he returned to SmackDown last Friday after walking out, which indicates he was pleased with whatever WWE offered him to come back. It’s not clear if Lesnar was actually upset about Vince McMahon’s resignation or if it was a “brilliant business” move made by Brock after “reading the situation.”
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said that even though Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly have been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite, neither wrestler is cleared to compete.
- Alvarez also claims that Dolph Ziggler is the “most likely” opponent for Seth Rollins at tonight’s SummerSlam event.
- Johnny Gargano’s appearance on Impact Wrestling this week was done “as a favor,” per Sean Ross Sapp. Gargano is not in active talks with the promotion.
- PW Insider heard that during Jonathan Gresham’s heated argument with Tony Khan, Gresham brought up his PWI 500 ranking as evidence he should be booked better.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...