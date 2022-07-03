CMLL Roundup: Euforia & Soberano Jr. win Copa Dinastias, mask vs. mask feud heating up, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL crowned the winner of the Copa Dinastias. The family teams of Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero and Euforia & Soberano Jr. earned their spot to the finals through qualifiers. Now was the time for the trophy showdown.

Soberano was the high-flyer with three powerhouses. He found himself in trouble when Gran Guerrero caught a flipping leap to counter into a powerbomb on the floor. Euforia was trapped in an octopus stretch from Ultimo Guerrero, but he managed to reach the ropes for the break. Euforia and Soberano were placed in precarious situations again on a pair of super powerbombs. They were able to kick out on the double covers. Euforia turned the tide to counter a super hurricanrana into a super powerbomb to pin Ultimo Guerrero. Soberano took care of Gran Guerrero on a springboard moonsault for ultimate victory.

¡La Mejor Dinastía! Euforia y Soberano Jr. han mostrado su gran calidad en este escenario y derrotan en una batalla espectacular a Último Guerrero y Gran Guerrero. La #CopaDinastíasCMLL ya tiene dueños. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/dZBw4dPQ7D — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 25, 2022



CMLL also crowned a titleholder for the vacant Mexican National Welterweight Championship. A battle royal determined teams for a torneo cibernetico. The sides were Rey Cometa, Diamond, Suicida, Rey Samuray, & Principe Daniel against Inquisidor, El Perverso, Astral, Magia Blanca, & Angel Rebelde. The final two were Rey Cometa and Magia Blanca, who duked it out in a singles duel. In the end, Magia Blanca won gold via super fireman’s carry driver.

¡Y hay un nuevo Campeón Nacional de Peso Welter! Magia Blanca ha derrotado a Rey Cometa, que de paso, recibe una feroz golpiza por parte de Los Depredadores. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/oXJ48G1MQa — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 25, 2022



CMLL didn’t have any big bouts on paper for the show on Friday, July 1, however, the main event did set up a mask versus mask angle. Most of these angles are empty threats that aren’t followed through. The beef between Soberano Jr. and Templario seems different in that it has simmered for quite a long time. With the 89th Anniversary on September 16, this feud could get the call as a major match.

Volador Jr., Soberano Jr., & Titan battled Atlantis Jr., Templario, & Dragon Rojo Jr. in trios action for Friday’s main event. Soberano ripped Templario’s mask during the contest. Templario retaliated by dragging Soberano on the mat by his mask. Templario went too far and pulled Soberano’s mask clean off. That resulted in a disqualification handing victory to Soberano’s squad.

Templario was irate and tossed the referee out of the ring. Templario proceeded to inflict more pain on Soberano. Soberano couldn’t protect himself very well, because he was trying to hide his face. Eventually, Soberano was handed a replacement mask, and he challenged Templario to mask versus mask at the Anniversary show. Templario accepted. More fisticuffs ensued. The ball is now in CMLL’s court to book the match.

Con el #89AniversarioCMLL a la vuelta de la esquina, Templario y Soberano Jr. revivieron los retos e intensa rivalidad en un duelo donde El Guerrero León fue descalificado

https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/GhpiUi5JNs — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 2, 2022



CMLL’s next tournament will be the Torneo La Leyenda de Plata 2022 starting on July 15. Participants for the first eliminator include Titan, Rey Cometa, Panterita del Ring Jr., Magia Blanca, Negro Casas, Hijo del Villano III, Dragon Rojo Jr., and Soberano Jr.

