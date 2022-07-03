Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 12 results & Week 13 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place June 26-July 2 — AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Impact Against All Odds, WWE Money in the Bank, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Style on ‘em, Captain Charisma.

A man who worked everyone outpaced another who’s working everyone but our 8th place finisher & me, and YES I COMBINED VOTES FOR HIS TWO CHARACTERS BECAUSE THEY’RE PLAYED BY THE SAME PERSON!

He didn’t make the Forbidden Door card, but he did steal the show with a fellow lucha libre practitioner on Rampage... and finish third in our Rankings.

The new Knockouts champ was one of two Impact entries coming out of Slammiversary. The new X-Division champ was the other.

Back to the Forbidden Door build, a Rainmaker made his AEW debut as part of it. You rewarded him for that, and the Switchblade who’s been on Dynamite for the past few weeks, too.

A former and current Roman Reigns teammate filled out our Top Ten.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 12

1. Christian Cage

2. Elias/Ezekiel

3. Andrade El Idolo

4. Jordynne Grace

5. Kazuchika Okada

6. Sami Zayn

7. Mike Bailey

8. Kevin Owens

9. Jay White

10. Jon Moxley

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where next to nothing happened in the Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending June 25

1. Wardlow - 39

2. CM Punk - 38

3. Dax Harwood - 30.5

4. Jon Moxley - 27

5. MJF - 18

6. Riddle - 17.5

7. (tie) Samoa Joe - 17

7. (tie) Cody Rhodes - 17

7. (tie) Hangman Page - 17

10. (tie) Thunder Rosa - 16

10. (tie) Wheeler Yuta - 16

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.