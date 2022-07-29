 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New Japan adds a women’s title

The announcement of the IWGP Women’s championship was made along with sister promotion Stardom, and is the latest move to integrate women’s wrestling into the NJPW product.

By Sean Rueter Updated
/ new
Women’s Pro-Wrestling ‘Stardom’ Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Earlier this month, New Japan and Stardom announced that matches featuring the women of the latter promotion would begin appearing on United States shows put on by the former. It was the latest big step toward integrating the two Bushiroad-owned wrestling brands, after a few years of Stardom talent appearing on the undercard of NJPW’s signature Wrestle Kingdom event, and an upcoming co-promoted joint card show in Japan.

It wasn’t the last step, however. Stardom announced today (July 29) they’ll be introducing an IWGP Women’s championship. The winner will be crowned at that November New Japan x Stardom show.

IWGP stands for “International Wrestling Grand Prix”, the kayfabe governing body of New Japan. Most of the company’s titles are IWGP-sanctioned championship, and including the acronym on this new women’s belt ties it to New Japan and the company’s history.

Stardom clarified their existing top titles will retain their status. It sounds like the new belt will primarily be defended on New Japan shows, but could show up on the joshi promotion’s cards, too.

Excited?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...