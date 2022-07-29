Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Even though Seth Rollins vs.
MattRiddle was pulled from tomorrow night’s SummerSlam card, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said he’s under the impression that Rollins will have a match on the show.
- PW Insider notes that Edge and Beth Phoenix were both originally set to appear at this week’s Raw in Madison Square Garden, but plans changed after Vince McMahon resigned from WWE. Edge and Beth were also originally booked for SummerSlam weekend, but it’s unknown if that is still happening.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer indicated that WWE’s top priority after Vince McMahon’s resignation is to maintain a perception of stability in the business world. Brock Lesnar walking out of SmackDown right after Vince’s departure was pretty much the worst case scenario in that regard, so WWE made sure to get him back in the fold. Brock returned to SmackDown by 8:30 pm ET.
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian said that WWE’s sports entertainment corporate philosophy “resonates in every corner of that company” and isn’t just a Vince McMahon thing. Many people there do not believe that WWE is a wrestling promotion.
- According to Wrestlenomics, all WWE employees were notified last Friday night that they are prohibited from buying or selling any company stock.
