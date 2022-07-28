Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to Wrestlenomics, NXT will hold their next premium live event on Sun., Sept. 4, the same day as AEW All Out.
- A source told The Hard Way’s Leslie Lee III that WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn didn’t think Becky Lynch was “attractive enough” to be a champion in the company.
- While he didn’t name any particular wrestler, Freddy Prinze Jr. said on the latest episode of his podcast that when he was on the WWE creative team, “You could pitch for like 20 minutes and Kevin [Dunn] would be like ‘Well I don’t think she’s pretty,’ and all of a sudden six weeks of story would just be gone... ‘Our champ has to be pretty.’”
- Paul Heyman joined Triple H at the WWE talent tryouts in Nashville yesterday, fueling speculation he will have a larger role at the company after Vince McMahon’s departure.
- Ric Flair told Chris Van Vliet that he and Conrad Thompson had plans to include more AEW talent on the Ric Flair’s Last Match card, but “it all became a little political with Tony [Khan].”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...