SUP Final Bosses (July 29, 7 pm CT)

Arik Royal vs. Noah Hossman Brandon Williams vs. Fred Yehi Austin Luke vs. Jaden Newman Isaiah Broner vs. Tank The Incarnation Gauntlet Adam Priest vs. Billie Starkz Marcus Mathers & Matt Tremont vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

SUP are back in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend and they’ve got a show for you! Broner and Tank brawl it out, a dream tag main event, and most exciting, the return of the Incarnation Gauntlet! Every sub-match in the gauntlet gets a new stipulation!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks!

BLP The Gang Crosses the Line (July 29, 5 pm CT)

Bryan Keith vs. James Storm Bang Bros (August Mathews & Davey Bang) & Jordan Oliver vs. Cole Radrick, Crash Jaxon, & “Speedball” Mike Bailey Big Damo vs. Eric Young Billie Starkz vs. Steph De Lander Crowbar vs. Jake Something Dan “the Dad” Adams & Shark Boy vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (BLP Tag Team Championship) Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne Josh Alexander vs. Kevin Blackwood Calvin Tankman vs. Joshua Bishop vs. Levi Everett vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet (c) (BLP Heavyweight Championship Monster’s Ball Match)

Black Label Pro are coming to SummerSlam weekend, baby! Starkz takes on De Lander, Crowbar in action, Monster’s Ball... SHARK BOY?!

Check it out live on FITE, folks!

GCW The People vs. GCW (July 29, 10:30 pm CT)

Joey Janela vs. Psycho Clown Kevin Blackwood vs. Masha Slamovich ASF, Komander, & Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus, Gringo Loco, & Jack Cartwheel Alex Zayne vs. Nick Wayne BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) (c) vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Bandido vs. Jordan Oliver “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen Blake Christian vs. Jon Moxley (c) (GCW World Championship)

GCW are coming to town, of course, and they’re bringing some bangin’ matches with them! Janela vs. Clown, Bandido vs. Oliver, Moxley defends against Christian and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks!

AIW First Annual Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament (July 30, 5 pm ET)

Nightmare Freddy vs. UltraMantis Black (Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament First Round Match)

Last but not least, AIW is going hardcore in the fairgrounds! UltraMantis Black takes on the legend himself Nightmare Freddy! Plus other stuff that they haven’t announced yet!

Check it out when it hits Smart Mark Video, folks!

Free matches here!

Hallowicked vs. Jesse Neal vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

IWS keep emptying the archives and I couldn’t pass this wacky matchup from 2015 up!

AR Fox vs. Kris Statlander

In celebration of AR Fox picking up some AEW bookings on the YouTube shows, we’ve got this bad boy from Beyond, check it out!

Glory Pro STL Vice

Last but not least, we’ve got a full free show from Glory Pro! WARHORSE vs. All Ego, Allie Katch vs. Max, and more!

