Former winner continues strong start in G1 Climax

G1 Climax 32 rolled on with its seventh show on July 27. It was another solid slate of four tournament matches, but this year’s edition is still searching for a signature, buzzworthy bout.

The action in Tokyo saw Will Ospreay continuing to establish himself as the man to beat in D Block with a relatively shenanigans-free win over a House of Torture member, and Bad Luck Fale grabbing a piece of the lead in A Block in a relatively comedy-free win over New Japan’s preeminent jokester. 2008 G1 winner Hirooki Goto looks like he’ll be sticking around the top of C Block, while it’s beginning to look like Aaron Henare’s opening night upset might be the highlight of his forst G1. My guy Tom Ishii also got off the schneid in an enjoyable main event.

• Will Ospreay def. Yujiro Takahashi via pinfall after Hidden Blade • Bad Luck Fale def. Toru Yano via pinfall with a roll-up • Hirooki Goto def. Aaron Henare via pinfall after GTR • Tomohiro Ishii def. Tama Tonga via pinfall following a vertical drop brainbuster

Here’s where things stand in the chase for the main prize of the tournament — a contract for a Wrestle Kingdom main event IWGP World Heavyweight title match:

A Block Kazuchika Okada (2-0-0): 4

Bad Luck Fale (2-1-0): 4

Jeff Cobb (1-1-0): 2

Lance Archer (1-1-0): 2

Toru Yano (1-2-0): 2

Tom Lawlor (0-1-0): 0

JONAH (0-1-0): 0 B Block Jay White (2-0-0): 4

Taichi (1-1-0): 2

Tama Tonga (1-1-0): 2

SANADA (1-1-0): 2

Chase Owens (1-1-0): 2

Tomohiro Ishii (1-2-0): 2

Great-O-Khan (0-1-0): 0 C Block Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0-0): 4

Hirooki Goto (2-0-0): 4

EVIL (1-0-0): 2

Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1-0): 2

Aaron Henare (1-2-0): 2

Tetsuya Naito (0-2-0): 0

KENTA (0-2-0): 0 D Block Will Ospreay (2-0-0): 4

Juice Robinson (1-1-0): 2

El Phantasmo (1-1-0): 2

Shingo Takagi (1-1-0): 2

Yujiro Takahashi (1-2-0): 2

David Finlay (1-1-0): 2

YOSHI-HASHI (0-1-0): 0

A few days off before two weekend shows that will give us Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, and Kazuchika Okada & Jay White in action. They’ll also start having five Block matches per card on Sunday, which will be the norm the rest of the way.

You can see all the remaining matches on the full schedule here, and watch every show with a subscription to the NJPWWorld streaming service here. Key matches from this year’s G1 will also start airing on New Japan’s English-language AXS series tomorrow night (July 28).