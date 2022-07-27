AEW Dynamite Preview (July 27, 2022): Yes! Yes! Yes! He’s back!

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, for Fight for the Fallen. Last week, Brody King decimated Darby Allin while Malakai Black misted Sting, but The Redeemer remained unimpressed. Wheeler Yuta firmly put his friendship with The Best Friends in the past when he teamed up with Jon Moxley to defeat them in tag team action. Smart Mark Sterling and his client Tony Nese interrupted Swerve in Our Glory’s championship celebration. The Butcher & The Blade attacked The Dark Order (after the Dark Order antagonized them), and Hangman Adam Page came to their rescue. Jungle Boy made his triumphant return, complete with a determined look in his eye and a steel chair. Happy to see him back, Luchasaurus betrayed Christian Cage to join his former tag team partner. Danhausen tried to accept Ricky Starks FTW open challenge, but was put on hold. Dax Harwood cut an emotional promo to promote Death Before Dishonor. The Baddies defeated Athena & Willow, proving that Jade is still That Bitch. And finally, Chris Jericho defeated Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match but still got his ass beat after the pin because Eddie Kingston is a loveable maniac.

This Week’s Headliner

Bryan Danielson is back baby and he’s not waiting on the fanfare to return to in-ring action. No way! He’s jumping straight into that ring to go one-on-one with The Blackpool Combat Club’s favorite punching bag, Daniel Garcia.

Garcia lost to BCC member Wheeler Yuta at Death Before Dishonor this weekend, but only in name because that match was incredible. It sort of feels like the BCC are trying to steal Garcia away from Jericho, which would be just fine with me. Garcia is an extraordinary talent that has done good stuff with his more comedic role, but just like Wheeler, it’s time for everyone to take him seriously.

Oh, also, Claudio Castagnoli is the freaking ROH Champion! Now that the Blackpool Combat Club is complete and dripping in gold, the AEW locker room better watch out. It’s head kicking off season.

The Title Scene:

Jon Moxley could be one of those champions who just struts around and says, “Hey, I’m the Interim World Champion. I don’t need to wrestle non-title matches.” but that ain’t our Moxley. Tonight he takes on newcomer Rush, who is probably real beat-up from his brutal Death Before Dishonor match, but hey, we never said Moxley was fair, just that he liked to fight.

Smart Mark Sterling keeps trying to get us to care about Tony Nese. His latest ploy is to coopt the Tag Team Champions screentime with a ridiculous petition against Swerve Strickland. Tonight Strickland deals with the duo in a handicap match, but really it’s just a match with Tony Nese and a guy with a clipboard. He’ll be fine.

Wardlow was not in action last week, but he did cut a promo via video package. Honoring the legacy of the TNT Championship, he’s planning on bringing back the open challenge. Weekly Wardlow matches? Yes, please.

Speaking of open challenges, the FTW Champion Ricky Starks issued an open challenge after he defeated his opponent Cole Karter last week. Unfortunately for him, Danhausen answered. Not in the mood to be cursed, Ricky agreed to the match but NEXT week, which is this week, so yay, we get to see Danhausen vs. Ricky Starks tonight. Very Evil but also Very Sexy.

Thunder Rosa will defend her Women’s World Championship against Joshi favorite, Miyu Yamashita tonight. What’s there to say about this one? It’ll be a good match, but Thunder Rosa will ultimately win, and Britt Baker will be pissy about it.

We’re on a surprisingly slow-moving train to Jade vs. Athena for TBS Championship. Jade did technically defeat Athena in tag team action last week (by pinning her tag partner Willow) but has yet to step to her one-on-one. Surely that will be happening soon, right?

PAC has been giving that All-Atlantic Championship a workout everywhere but Dynamite.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-We’ve had to put up with nasty promos from Christian Cage for weeks, but now that Jungle Boy is back (with Luchasaurus at his side) HE has something to say.

-FTR retained their ROH tag team championships at Death Before Dishonor. What’s next for the world’s best tag team? It sort of seemed like The BCC wanted a piece of the action when they came out to stare down the tag team at the end of the PPV. Hopefully, they follow up on that because that would RULE

-Is The Redeemer joining The House of Black? Or is he pulling a PAC and luring them in with fancy eyewear?

-An update on the future of ROH? That would be nice.

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm E.T. — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.