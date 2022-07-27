Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio said this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was largely written by Vince McMahon and there weren’t many changes made to it.

According to WrestleVotes, Triple H wants to make a big splash at SummerSlam, what with it being his first major show running things, but he won’t do it just to do it.

Along those same lines, Ringside News claims SummerSlam is “locked in” but “there are a few changes happening.”

Fightful Select says they talked to former NXT talent and free agents who said Triple H being in his new position of power changes things. A former talent would have likely signed to stay, and a “top free agent” apparently said this “greatly increases the possibility” that they will go back to WWE.

Per Meltzer, the reason Raw opened hot with a big brawl between Logan Paul and The Miz was because WWE wanted to avoid him getting booed.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.