Title belt changes hands on latest G1 Climax show

G1 Climax 32 had its sixth show on July 26. With today’s show at Korakuen Hall, each of the record-setting 28 competitors in this year’s tournament have wrestled at least once.
That was the key element for three of the Block matches, with Great O-Khan, EVIL, and Tom Lawlor finally getting a chance to pick up some points. Only one of them succeeded however. O-Khan overcame Chase Owens’ early chicanery but still lost, KENTA joins fellow big names like Tetsuya Naito & Tomohiro Ishii as potential comeback stories after House of Torture nonsense gave EVIL two points, and a touch of overconfidence cost Filthy Tom in his G1 debut.
Night six’s main event featured a clash between former IWGP and Impact Tag champs David Finlay & Juice Robinson. Robinson’s been a roll since turning heel & joining the Bullet Club, looking like a strong contender in D Block, and still holding a claim on the IWGP United States championship.
Or I should say he did, because Finlay claimed the version of the belt Juice’s has been carrying along with two points when he beat Robinson for the first time.
• Chase Owens def. Great O-Khan via pinfall after a C-Trigger & package piledriver
• EVIL def. KENTA via countout
• Lance Archer def. Tom Lawlor via pinfall after Blackout
• David Finlay def. Juice Robinson via pinfall following Trash Panda
With the officially recognized U.S. champ Will Ospreay also in Block D, this sets a possible unification match at some point during the G1.
Here’s where things stand in the chase for the main prize of the tournament — a contract for a Wrestle Kingdom main event IWGP World Heavyweight title match.:
A Block
Kazuchika Okada (2-0-0): 4
Toru Yano (1-1-0): 2
Bad Luck Fale (1-1-0): 2
Jeff Cobb (1-1-0): 2
Lance Archer (1-1-0): 2
Tom Lawlor (0-1-0): 0
JONAH (0-1-0): 0
B Block
Jay White (2-0-0): 4
Taichi (1-1-0): 2
Tama Tonga (1-0-0): 2
SANADA (1-1-0): 2
Chase Owens (1-1-0): 2
Great-O-Khan (0-1-0): 0
Tomohiro Ishii (0-2-0): 0
C Block
Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0-0): 4
Hirooki Goto (1-0-0): 2
EVIL (1-0-0): 2
Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1-0): 2
Aaron Henare (1-1-0): 2
Tetsuya Naito (0-2-0): 0
KENTA (0-2-0): 0
D Block
Will Ospreay (1-0-0): 2
Juice Robinson (1-1-0): 2
El Phantasmo (1-1-0): 2
Shingo Takagi (1-1-0): 2
Yujiro Takahashi (1-1-0): 2
David Finlay (1-1-0): 2
YOSHI-HASHI (0-1-0): 0
Finlay is back in action on Saturday, and his opponent already has his eyes on the prize...
やりやがったな〜— 鷹木 信悟(SHINGO TAKAGI) (@Takagi__Shingo) July 26, 2022
7.30名古屋が楽しみだぜ... #G132 https://t.co/ypdevdNjFX pic.twitter.com/puBqYOKv9O
But the champ NJPW says is champ is not impressed...
WTF !— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 26, 2022
What is this pass the parcel?!? https://t.co/l40vb6CjTg
You can see all the remaining matches on the full schedule here, and watch every show with a subscription to the NJPWWorld streaming service here. Key matches from this year’s G1 will also start airing on New Japan’s English-language AXS series this Thursday (July 28).
