Title belt changes hands on latest G1 Climax show

G1 Climax 32 had its sixth show on July 26. With today’s show at Korakuen Hall, each of the record-setting 28 competitors in this year’s tournament have wrestled at least once.

That was the key element for three of the Block matches, with Great O-Khan, EVIL, and Tom Lawlor finally getting a chance to pick up some points. Only one of them succeeded however. O-Khan overcame Chase Owens’ early chicanery but still lost, KENTA joins fellow big names like Tetsuya Naito & Tomohiro Ishii as potential comeback stories after House of Torture nonsense gave EVIL two points, and a touch of overconfidence cost Filthy Tom in his G1 debut.

Night six’s main event featured a clash between former IWGP and Impact Tag champs David Finlay & Juice Robinson. Robinson’s been a roll since turning heel & joining the Bullet Club, looking like a strong contender in D Block, and still holding a claim on the IWGP United States championship.

Or I should say he did, because Finlay claimed the version of the belt Juice’s has been carrying along with two points when he beat Robinson for the first time.

• Chase Owens def. Great O-Khan via pinfall after a C-Trigger & package piledriver • EVIL def. KENTA via countout • Lance Archer def. Tom Lawlor via pinfall after Blackout • David Finlay def. Juice Robinson via pinfall following Trash Panda

With the officially recognized U.S. champ Will Ospreay also in Block D, this sets a possible unification match at some point during the G1.

Here’s where things stand in the chase for the main prize of the tournament — a contract for a Wrestle Kingdom main event IWGP World Heavyweight title match.:

A Block Kazuchika Okada (2-0-0): 4

Toru Yano (1-1-0): 2

Bad Luck Fale (1-1-0): 2

Jeff Cobb (1-1-0): 2

Lance Archer (1-1-0): 2

Tom Lawlor (0-1-0): 0

JONAH (0-1-0): 0 B Block Jay White (2-0-0): 4

Taichi (1-1-0): 2

Tama Tonga (1-0-0): 2

SANADA (1-1-0): 2

Chase Owens (1-1-0): 2

Great-O-Khan (0-1-0): 0

Tomohiro Ishii (0-2-0): 0 C Block Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0-0): 4

Hirooki Goto (1-0-0): 2

EVIL (1-0-0): 2

Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1-0): 2

Aaron Henare (1-1-0): 2

Tetsuya Naito (0-2-0): 0

KENTA (0-2-0): 0 D Block Will Ospreay (1-0-0): 2

Juice Robinson (1-1-0): 2

El Phantasmo (1-1-0): 2

Shingo Takagi (1-1-0): 2

Yujiro Takahashi (1-1-0): 2

David Finlay (1-1-0): 2

YOSHI-HASHI (0-1-0): 0

Finlay is back in action on Saturday, and his opponent already has his eyes on the prize...

But the champ NJPW says is champ is not impressed...

WTF !



What is this pass the parcel?!? https://t.co/l40vb6CjTg — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 26, 2022

You can see all the remaining matches on the full schedule here, and watch every show with a subscription to the NJPWWorld streaming service here. Key matches from this year’s G1 will also start airing on New Japan’s English-language AXS series this Thursday (July 28).