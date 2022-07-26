Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Sources told The Wall Street Journal’s Ted Mann & Joe Palazzolo Vince McMahon chose to resign last Friday after SEC and federal prosecutors launched investigations into his hush money payments.
- The upcoming HBO Real Sports’ story on McMahon is said to be “damning”, according to Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez.
- USA Network seems excited about Triple H taking over main roster creative, with a source there telling Fightful Select that it “is an exciting change.“
- On a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller said that Paul Heyman “is someone to watch” in WWE’s new power structure. Heyman is apparently trusted by Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon’s relationship with the former ECW boss is much better than when she ran creative in the aughts: “There’s a chemistry and a dynamic between them that’s very positive.”
- Keller also says Stephanie McMahon has a good reputation with the women’s roster, and there’s optimism they’ll get more TV time and better presentation with his in charge. Some even think Sasha Banks & Naomi could return with Vince gone.
