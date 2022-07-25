Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted he expects WWE to tone down on the “weird verbiage” with Vince McMahon having retired.

Meltzer also said he believes there will be a power grab for creative control within WWE now. Triple H will also likely be more involved but just how much remains to be seen.

Fightful Select says “multiple top stars” seemed dejected by McMahon’s retirement and they had no idea it was happening. There are other talent who do not believe this is permanent.

Part of the reason for Liv Morgan’s recent push is that WWE felt SmackDown needed a “new top tier woman babyface” after Sasha Banks & Naomi’s walkout, per Meltzer.

Vince McMahon worked closely with Max Dupri on the presentation of his character, says Fightful, and Vince retiring could open the door for Dupri’s return.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.