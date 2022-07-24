Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 15 results & Week 16 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place July 17-23 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, New Japan’s G1 Climax 32 shows, ROH Death Before Dishonor, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Hey! That’s Bearcat!

Swerve in our Glory won AEW gold, and ran away with our latest vote.

A guy who doesn’t win but keeps earning our respect edged out a guy who keeps winning but in ways a lot of fans & observer think are beneath him.

The biggest upset in the early going of G1 32 rounded out our top five.

A ruthless turn for a young NXT star and just another day at the office on Raw for one of WWE’s biggest stars start the back half of our latest Rankings.

Which are rounded out by the interim AEW champ, one of his Blackpool Combat Club teammates, and the ROH titleholder that teammate challenged at Death Before Dishonor.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 15

1. Keith Lee

2. Swerve Strickland

3. Konosuke Takeshita

4. Wardlow

5. Aaron Henare

6. Cora Jade

7. Brock Lesnar

8. Jon Moxley

9. Claudio Castagnoli

10. Jonathan Gresham

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where we’re starting to see some separation at the top, and a Cinnabon-loving workhorse leaps into the Top Five...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending July 16

1. Wardlow - 56

2. Jon Moxley - 47

3. CM Punk - 38

4. Dax Harwood - 32.5

5. Konosuke Takeshita - 22

6. MJF - 18

7. (tie) Christian Cage - 17.5

7. (tie) Riddle - 17.5

9. (tie) Cody Rhodes - 17

9. (tie) Hangman Page - 17

9. (tie) Samoa Joe - 17

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.