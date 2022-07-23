Claudio Castagnoli wins the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor 2022

Claudio Castagnoli did it! The Swiss Superman won the ROH World Championship!

Claudio entered Death Before Dishonor aiming to win his first world title. Claudio’s task in front of him was conquering the technical wrestling marvel known as Jonathan Gresham. A coin toss determined that the ROH World Championship bout would open the PPV broadcast.

Claudio was accompanied by William Regal, who joined commentary. Gresham was accompanied by Prince Nana, who announced earlier in the evening that he purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

Claudio had Gresham in trouble early with a giant swing.

Giant swing by Castagnoli in the early minutes of this championship match, but Gresham was able to bridge out!

Gresham regrouped by targeting the knee of Claudio. The challenger used his strength advantage to target the the champion’s lower back.

When Gresham had momentum, he made the mistake of chopping Claudio in the chest. The Swiss Superman absorbed the pain to fire up for a rally of uppercuts. Gresham’s short height came in handy as he went low to chop Claudio’s tender knee.

Gresham found his groove landing running forearm shivers as Claudio was down on one knee. Gresham went to the well once too often and ran into a pop-up uppercut. Claudio picked Gresham up into the air, but Gresham countered over the top for a roll-up. Claudio escaped and exploded for a crushing discus lariat. That was the opening Claudio needed to unleash hell. Claudio rained down furious hammering elbows. Gresham looked out of it at that point. Claudio then transitioned for a Ricola Bomb. 1, 2, 3, victory!

Confetti fell from the skies in celebration of Claudio’s ROH world title win.

Are you happy for Claudio Castagnoli winning the ROH World Championship?

