Tully Blanchard gone from ROH already?

It seemed like Tully Blanchard was in line for bigger things in the Ring of Honor promotion after being fired by FTR in AEW. At Supercard of Honor, Tully debuted a new stable consisting of Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona. Two weeks ago, Blanchard also convinced ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham to join the crew. Tully Blanchard Enterprises were set for a big night at Death Before Dishonor, or so we thought.

In an interview segment during the Death Before Dishonor pre-show, Prince Nana revealed that he purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Tully was nowhere to be seen in the segment.

Prince Nana is an ROH blast from the past dating back to 2002. In 2004, he founded a faction called The Embassy. There is a long list of members in The Embassy over the years. One notable name is Claudio Castagnoli, who happens to be wrestling Prince Nana’s newest client Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship in the Death Before Dishonor main event.

Prince Nana is already off to a strong start. He led Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona to the ring for a powerhouse victory over Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian in trios action during the pre-show.

As for what this means for Tully Blanchard’s future in Tony Khan’s enterprises, there is no news on that at this moment. Perhaps Tully uses his newfound wealth to bring in a new force of wrestlers. Or maybe he rides off into the sunset. Time will tell.

What is your reaction to Tully Blanchard selling TBE to Prince Nana?

Be sure to check live results from Death Before Dishonor here.