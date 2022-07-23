Ring of Honor is back on pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat., July 23, 2022) with its Death Before Dishonor event at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The show will go live at 8 pm ET on PPV, Bleacher Report, and Fite TV but a free live stream of the Zero Hour pre-show will air starting at 7 pm ET.

The main card will feature seven matches — including Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH world championship, FTR vs. The Briscoes in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match for the ROH tag team championship, and much more — but the pre-show is also loaded up and will feature the following:

Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Tony Deppen & Alex Zayne & Blake Christian

Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale

Shinobi Shadow Squad vs. Trustbusters

Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

Again, the show will start in the live stream you see above at 7 pm ET!

Don’t forget to check out complete results and live match coverage of the entire Death Before Dishonor event by clicking here.