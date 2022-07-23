ROH Death Before Dishonor is coming up on pay-per-view later tonight (July 23) in Lowell, Massachusetts, with the main card kicking off at 8 pm ET.

The final lineup was announced on Friday night, with the big reveal of a Brother vs. Brother match between Dragon Lee and RUSH. Multiple matches were also added to the free Zero Hour pre-show, including a Colt Cabana bout.

Here’s the updated lineup:

• FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the ROH Tag Team championship • Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World championship • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television title • Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s championship • Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure title • The Righteous (c) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys for the ROH Six-Man championship • Dragon Lee vs. RUSH in a Battle of Brothers • Willow Nightingale vs. Allysin Kay (pre-show) • Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry (pre-show) • The Trustbusters vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad (pre-show) • Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Alex Zayne, Tony Deppen & Blake Christian (pre-show)

Do you plan to check out Death Before Dishonor on Saturday night?