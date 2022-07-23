ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 preview: Six title fights

ROH fans rejoice! The promotion of honor is back with the Death Before Dishonor PPV on Saturday, July 23. Six title matches are on the docket.

The full card for Death Before Dishonor includes:

ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

FTR (c) vs. Briscoes in 2-out-of-3 falls

Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal

Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Vincent, Bateman, & Dutch (c) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

Rush vs. Dragon Lee

Rush vs. Dragon Lee Willow Nightingale vs. Allysin Kay (pre-show)

Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Alex Zayne, Tony Deppen & Blake Christian (pre-show)

Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry (pre-show)

The Trustbusters vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad (pre-show)

The PPV starts at 8 pm ET with the pre-show kicking off at 7 pm ET.

AEW put together a dandy of a countdown show for Death Before Dishonor profiling the top five championship contests. Even if you aren’t going to watch the PPV, I still recommend checking out this video for classic highlights and deep background on the ROH veterans. It might even convince you to buy the show.

Jonathan Gresham wants to prove he is the best wrestler in the world. Claudio Castagnoli stepped up to answer the call. Claudio also has the deep desire to finally win a world title. This will be an interesting duel of strategy. Gresham is one of the best in the game today at technical grappling, but Claudio has the physical advantages in his favor. The x-factor is Tully Blanchard as Gresham’s manager. There’s no way he’ll allow Gresham to go down without lending a helping hand at some point.

FTR and the Briscoes lived up to the dream match status in their first encounter with an outstanding fight. FTR emerged victorious. They wanted to prove it was no fluke, so they are running it back. This should be match of the year material. The Briscoes are day 1 ROH wrestlers and have earned the ROH tag titles 12 times. Dem Boys had one final warning for FTR about not giving in to the voices after they lose.

Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb competed in ROH before there was a women’s division. Now, they stand atop as two of the best wrestlers today. Both are ruthless and cutthroat as ever. Martinez and Deeb teamed together in recent matches, and that was their chance to scout each other up close. This bout is going to be intense. The x-factor will be remaining in control of their emotions. Fighting hot can leave one open to mistakes, and one minor misstep at the wrong time can lead to defeat.

Samoa Joe and Jay Lethal have deep history. Joe took Lethal under his wing in the early days of ROH. Lethal benefit from the lessons to win the Pure Championship at the age of 19. Joe sought to teach Lethal one more lesson and won the Pure title from Lethal. That betrayal left emotional wounds in Lethal’s soul that have yet to heal. Lethal decided it was time for payback to take the TV belt from Joe. Lethal received help from Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh to damage Joe’s shoulder. The status of that injury will be the x-factor for this bout. A healthy Joe is capable of mauling Lethal. A chink in Joe’s armor will be a bullseye for Lethal to strike.

Wheeler Yuta versus Daniel Garcia has show-stealer potential as a modern classic. Much like the WCW cruiserweights changed the landscape of professional wrestling, I think this battle between Yuta and Garcia could be the type of match fans look back on as igniting their love for Pure wrestling.

There’s not much story for the rest of the bouts. Things to keep an eye on are Dalton Castle & The Boys bringing panache to the arena, Rush and Dragon Lee shining bright in lucha libre, Willow Nightingale earning a signature win, Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony using their power game to maul high-fliers of the highest magnitude, and Colt Cabana adding cheeky hijinks.

While waiting for the show, check out the merch sale from ROH.