ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 live results: Gresham vs. Claudio, FTR vs. Briscoes, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
ROH’s Twitter

Ring of Honor returns with the Death Before Dishonor event on Sat., July 23, 2022, from Lowell, MA. The card is stacked with six championship fights. Claudio Castagnoli looks to win his first world title, FTR aims to cement their legacy as the best tag team, Jay Lethal will try to not be killed by Samoa Joe, and more hot action is in store.

Death Before Dishonor is available for viewing through Bleacher Report and PPV providers in the USA and Canada. The rest of the world will turn to Fite TV for their hookup. The PPV starts at 8 pm ET with the free pre-show at 7 pm ET.

Catch up on storylines with the preview and predictions. Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Results:

ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Briscoes in 2-out-of-3 falls

ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Vincent, Bateman, & Dutch (c) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

Rush vs. Dragon Lee

Willow Nightingale vs. Allysin Kay (pre-show)

Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Alex Zayne, Tony Deppen & Blake Christian (pre-show)

Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry (pre-show)

The Trustbusters vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad (pre-show)

