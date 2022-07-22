Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer indicated that AEW is hoping to have CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and Bryan Danielson all back from injury in time for All Out.
Speculation about WWE booking Goldberg vs.
MattRiddle intensified after a video of their awkward backstage confrontation from SummerSlam 2019 was posted on WWE’s YouTube channel yesterday.
- Fightful was told that released NXT wrestler Cole “Two Dimes” Karter is now “under an AEW deal.”
- Meltzer mentioned on Twitter that Tony Khan had a conversation with commentator Mauro Ranallo’s management “some time back.” He added that Khan has had no direct contact with commentator Mike Tenay.
- Even though Billy Corgan pulled Nick Aldis from the main event of the NWA 74 pay-per-view, PW Insider was told that Aldis is still booked for the card and will get another opponent. However, there is “some truth” to Corgan’s claim that his relationship with Aldis has deteriorated. One source says there is “magma heat” on Aldis for constantly criticizing Corgan’s creative decisions.
