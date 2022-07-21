CMLL International Grand Prix includes legendary Tiger Mask, Impact & NJPW stars

With the gates of worldwide travel open for business, CMLL is bringing back one of their most popular events in the International Grand Prix on August 19. The concept is a torneo cibernetico with one squad of CMLL superstars against the other squad of international wrestlers. CMLL opened the Forbidden Door to bring in talent from Impact, NJPW, and elsewhere across the globe.

The international team is stacked with talent. The lineup includes:

Tiger Mask

Matt Taven

Lince Dorado

Robbie Eagles

Rocky Romero

Kenny King

Oraculo

ESTE ES EL REPRESENTATIVO EXTRANJERO PARA EL #GrandPrixCMLL

Tiger Mask

Matt Taven

Lince Dorado

Robbie Eagles



Arena México

️ Viernes 19 de agosto '22

8:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/kH2xFdUW1v — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 20, 2022

#GrandPrixCMLL

Rocky Romero

Kenny King

Oráculo



Arena México

️ Viernes 19 de agosto '22

8:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Ok4zeWOBgZ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 20, 2022

The name that popped the biggest reaction is the legendary Tiger Mask. The Tiger Mask persona dates back to the early 1980s and is inspired by the 1968 manga series of the same name. The mask had been passed down over time to different wrestlers. Tiger Mask IV is the man competing in the CMLL Grand Prix. That fighter has held the mask since 1995.

Tiger Mask IV is a six-time IWGP junior heavyweight champion and two-time IWGP junior heavyweight tag team champion. Tiger Mask IV also won the best of the Super Juniors in 2004 and 2005. Interestingly enough, Robbie Eagles was one of Tiger Mask’s partners as tag champ. Eagles himself is also a former IWGP junior heavyweight champion. They will renew alliances as partners in the Grand Prix.

Matt Taven is a former ROH world champion and has held numerous tag titles. Taven is currently competing in Impact as part of the Honor No More group. Kenny King is one of Taven’s allies in Impact. King has carried singles gold and tag team gold in ROH and TNA. Rocky Romero is another former champion holding titles in CMLL, NWA, NJPW, ROH, and other promotions. Romero is probably considered a NJPW talent at the moment, although, he has danced in AEW and Impact recently by walking through the Forbidden Door.

Lince Dorado is fresh on the scene after departing from WWE and ready to flash his lucha libre style on a different stage. Oraculo has sweet skills of his own coming from Puerto Rico.

Desde La Isla del Encanto, Puerto Rico, @LuchadorLD y @RiosIsTheWay se integran al equipo extranjero. M



Arena México

️ Viernes 19 de agosto ‘22

8:30 p.m.





#GrandPrixCMLL





️ Venta de Boletos a partir del 23 de Julio en Ticketmaster y taquillas pic.twitter.com/NjZCnfG0Iq — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 21, 2022

The CMLL team is full of current and former champions as well. The lineup includes:

Volador Jr.

Ultimo Guerrero

Soberano Jr.

Titan

Atlantis Jr.

Stuka Jr.

Templario

ESTE ES EL REPRESENTATIVO MEXICANO PARA EL #GrandPrixCMLL

✨ Volador Jr.

✨ Último Guerrero

✨ Soberano Jr.

✨ Titán

✨ Atlantis Jr.

✨ Stuka Jr.

✨ Templario



Arena México

️ Viernes 19 de agosto '22

8:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/BoDT8s3Uci — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 20, 2022

Volador Jr. and Ultimo Guerrero are both two-time Grand Prix winners.

Which participant in the CMLL International Grand Prix excites you the most?