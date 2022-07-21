Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said of Edge’s impending return to WWE: “I think the’ve already got Rated-R Superstar merch so I’m pretty sure that he’s returning as the Rated-R Superstar. Now what that means as a babyface [or as] a heel I don’t know.”
- For what it’s worth, WWE still lists the NXT Women’s Tag championship on their website with Roxanne Perez and “Vacant” as the current titleholders. The main roster Women’s Tag belts are no longer mentioned among the company’s titles.
- Andrew Zarian pointed out SummerSlam was listed with a TV-14 rating on Peacock yesterday afternoon. As of this writing, its been switched back to TV-PG.
- Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics notes that as of Tuesday (July 19) WWE Shop is officially being operated by Fanatics. A deal between the two companies was announced earlier this year,
- WWE recently filed trademarks for several names, most of them already in use on television: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, Kayla Braxton, Ryan Tran, Jessika Carr, Megan Morant, Mike Rome, Gunther, Mr. Stone, and Maxxine Dupri.
