Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

TERMINUS 3 (July 21, 8 pm ET)

Kaun vs. ??? (Open Challenge) C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) vs. the Factory (Aaron Solo & QT Marshall) Adam Priest vs. Will Ferrara Invictus Khash vs. Mike Bennett Baron Black vs. Jay Lethal Masha Slamovich vs. Queen Aminata Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita

TERMINUS are back with another slice of Georgia grappling for you, folks! Gresh takes on Takeshita in the main event plus a heaping helping of other fun!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Prestige Nonstop Feeling (July 22, 7 pm PT)

Adriel Noctis vs. Sonico ACH vs. Ethan HD Drexl vs. Kidd Bandit (Devil’s Playground Match) C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) vs. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson (Prestige Tag Team Championship) Alan Angels vs. Frankie Kazarian Kevin Blackwood vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Prestige are back and Takeshita’s tour de force on the US indies continues! Plus Angels vs. Kazarian, Kidd Bandit in DEVIL’S PLAYGROUND action and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

ICW-NHB Pitfighter X Chattanooga / Volume 29 (July 22-23)

—Pitfighter X Chattanooga (July 22, 8 pm ET)—

Adam Priest vs. Tank Hardway Heeter vs. Tommy Vendetta Gary Jay vs. Joe Black AKIRA vs. Kevin Ku Danny Demanto vs. Jaden Newman Kasey Kirk vs. Reed Bentley Brandon Kirk vs. John Wayne Murdoch

—Volume 29 (July 23, 8 pm ET)—

Gary Jay vs. Hardway Heeter AKIRA vs. Malcolm Monroe III John Wayne Murdoch vs. Tommy Vendetta Brandon Kirk vs. Dale Patricks Eric Ryan vs. Kasey Kirk Krule vs. Tank

ICW No Holds Barred are bringing their ultraviolence to Tennessee this week, and what violence it is! The Kirks take on the Rejects in singles, Tank rides again, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AIW Absolution XV (July 23, 7:30 pm ET)

Kaplan vs. Tim Donst Joseline Navarro vs. Katie Arquette (2/3 Falls Match) Matthew Justice vs. “Big” Twan Tucker Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) vs. Jollyville Fuck-Its (Nasty Russ & T-Money) vs. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) The Duke vs. Wes Barkley Isaiah Broner vs. PB Smooth Casey Carrington vs. Dominic Garrini (Submit or Surrender Dog Collar Match) Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) vs. Philly-Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (c) (AIW Tag Team Championship) Derek Dillinger vs. Joshua Bishop (AIW Absolute Intense Championship)

At long last, Absolution is back! AIW have been checking their major shows off this year and this is the big one! Dillinger and Bishop clash for the vacant Absolute Intense Championship, Garrini in dog collar match, 2/3 falls, Tim friggin’ Donst baby! Plus, Johnny Gargano’s doing a signing!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Island Kings vs. OAO

Starting off strong with a little bit of 2022 FIP tag team action for y’all— Sean Maluta and Jaka defend the tag titles against OAO, enjoy!

Erica Leigh vs. Megan Bayne

And here’s a fine slice of action from Women’s Wrestling Revolution +, check it out!

TERMINUS 1

Last but not least, TERMINUS have their whole first show up for us free for nothin’!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.