Two matches added to Death Before Dishonor card

We’re only days away from the second Ring of Honor PPV of the Tony Khan era, Sat., July 23’s Death Before Dishonor.

During tonight’s episode of television from TK’s other wrestling promotion — AEW Dynamite, two more matches were booked for the show.

One of those is set for the main card, and features a championship we haven’t seen since last year. The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman & Dutch) will defend the company’s six-man titles against Dalton Castle & The Boys. We’re also getting a second women’s match, as Willow Nightingale will take on Allysin Kay on the free Zero Hour pre-show.

Most of the matches on Death Before Dishonor have an AEW influence, but these new additions feature as many Impact (Vincent of Honor No More) and NWA (Allysin Kay) talents. Nightingale is the only wrestler in these who’s made multiple AEW appearances.

Here’s an updated look at Saturday’s line-up:

• FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the ROH Tag Team championship • Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World championship • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television title • Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s championship • Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure title • The Righteous (c) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys for the ROH Six-Man championship • Willow Nightingale vs. Allysin Kay (pre-show)

