NWA brings back United States Tag Team Championship

You want more championships? NWA gives you more championships. On top of their seven total titles (five for men, two for women), NWA is reintroducing one more from the past. Get hyped for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship.

The UNITED STATES TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS RETURN at NWA 74!



The champions will be determined on Night 2 in a

10-Team Battle Royale with teams to be announced.



Who would YOU Like to see compete for the titles?!



The winner will be determined via 10-team battle royale at NWA 74 on August 28. Participants have yet to be announced.

The NWA United States Tag Team Championship has a wide-ranging past without a lineal list of former champions. The NWA governing body allowed affiliated territories to make their own version of the tag titles beginning in 1950 with Midwest Wrestling Association. Over time, that produced ten different versions across the country. The most famous belts of the bunch hailed from Jim Crockett Promotions, which ended up becoming the WCW United States Tag Team Championship. Dick Slater & The Barbarian were the last duo to hold the WCW straps before the title was deactivated in 1992.

Are you happy to see the return of the NWA United States Tag Team Championship? Who would you like to see win the belts in this new era?