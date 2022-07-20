AEW Dynamite Preview (July 20, 2022): Fyter Fest Week 2

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, for week two of Fyter Fest. Last week, Wardlow successfully defended his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy. Chris Jericho threatened to put on questionable make-up to face off with Eddie Kingston. Konosuke Takeshita took Jon Moxley to the limit but ultimately lost his chance at a title shot. The House of Black had words for poser Darby Allin. Luchasaurus & Christian Cage embarrassed The Varsity Blondes. The Dark Order had words for the spooky perverts in The House of Black. Claudio Castagnoli continued to remind the world that “yeah, he is just that good” when he defeated Jake Hager. The AEW interview team continued to harass HOOK. Britt Baker engaged in some light prop comedy when she handed Tony Schiavone a sandbag during a Thunder Rosa interview. ROH Women’s Champion came to Anna Jay’s rescue when Serena Deeb continued to work on her after she won their match. Jay Lethal continued to try and make us care about him. Tay Conti revealed herself to be one of those people who can’t have both friends and a relationship simultaneously. And finally, Swerve in Our Glory defeated both The Young Bucks and Team Taz to become the new AEW tag team champs!

This Week’s Headliner

If you thought the war between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho would end at BLOOD & GUTS well, then you’re a big dumb dummy because this war ain’t gonna end until someone is in the ground.

Chris Jericho took out Ruby Soho as a punishment for Eddie, almost tapping him out at B&G. But Jericho messed up. The Jericho Appreciation Society maybe be a group of like-minded sports entertainers, but Eddie & Ruby are family, and you don’t mess with family.

Now Eddie wants Jericho’s blood. All of it. But he’ll have to face off with The Painmaker in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match. Which admittedly sounds corny as hell, but hey, at least there are no shoddy explosions this time! Bonus, Eddie doesn’t have to worry about the Jericho Appreciation Society interfering in the match because they’ll be hanging in a Shark Week-themed cage above the ring!

Don’t you just love professional wrestling?

The Title Scene:

Last week Swerve in our Glory won the Tag Team Championships from The Young Bucks. It’s been a long time coming, so hopefully, they will get a chance to celebrate tonight!

Interim World Champion Jon Moxley and his pal Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club have a match against the former Best Friends of Yuta. Look, sometimes, when you level up, you have to leave the dead weight behind no matter how cool their tie-dye sweatpants are.

Wardlow had his first successful defense of his new TNT Championship last week against everyone’s favorite jobber, Orange Cassidy. It was a fun match that did a lot for babyface Wardlow and, frankly should be the start of a weekly open challenge to continue to build his star.

The Women’s World Champion thought she was done with Britt Baker, but are you ever really done with Britt Baker? Thunder Rosa may be in a tag team with Toni Storm now, but she has to do something about Britt and her accusations of sandbagging. I’m thinking maybe a little ThunderStorm vs. Baker & Hayter action might be in store for us.

The TBS Champion didn’t ask for help from Leila Grey, but she got it. And she did come to Grey’s rescue when her surprise confrontation with Athena & Kris Statlander went sour so maybe she is not as sour on the idea of an interim baddie as she says she is. Jade may be 35-0, but with competitors like Athena & Kris hot on her tail, she’ll need all the help she can get.

I know he’s out in the wild defending his All-Atlantic Championship, but it would be nice to see PAC back on Dynamite.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-The House of Black do not want other gothboys on the AEW roster. Tonight, Brody King does his best to eliminate Darby Allin.

-Christian Cage & Luchasaurus are in a match tonight, so theoretically Christian won’t say anything foul on the mic. Theoretically.

-Hey there is an ROH PPV this weekend. Surely we will learn more about that.

-I’m giving up on MJF. How bout you?

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm E.T. — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.