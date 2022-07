Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

Fightful Select notes that Kenny Omega is nearing a return and will likely be back very soon.

What’s more, they say there are tentative plans for Omega to team up with The Young Bucks for a match at All Out in September.

According to WrestleVotes, there are some in WWE who “really don’t like the SummerSlam card.”

In a recent Twitter Space Q&A, Daniel Cormier claimed WWE has called him to do something with NXT stars The Creed Brothers but he hasn’t been able to make it work.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the injury Rey Fenix suffered on Rampage isn’t serious and he shouldn’t miss any time.

