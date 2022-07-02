Becky in the Bank

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Tonight seven women will enter the Money in the Bank ladder match in the hopes of climbing their way to a championship opportunity. Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch are all hoping to walk out Miss Money in the Bank, but the playing field isn’t exactly equal. It’s not anyone’s game this year; it’s Becky’s briefcase to lose.

Who will win?

Let’s rank tonight’s competitors from least likely to win to most:

Shotzi: Let’s be real here. Shotzi is just a body in this match. They needed seven people, and she was around. It sucks because Shotzi has never really gotten to show off all her talent on the main roster, but it’s the reality of the situation. Hopefully, being in this match will give her a couple of spotlight moments and win her a few new fans.

Asuka: It would be weird to give it to Asuka, considering the last time that she won it, she basically just got handed the title the next night. Plus, while I love Asuka, she’s not really doing anything exciting or new. She came back and has slipped easily into her old spot: not quite a championship star, but not quite the bottom of the roster. Just a comfy middle ground. No real reason for her to win over anyone else.

Raquel Rodriquez: The MITB match was made for someone like Raquel. Someone new to the roster who has an impressive pedigree but who hasn’t had the opportunity to shine. But Raquel hasn’t been on the main roster for very long, and she hasn’t gotten any good screen time lately. Giving it to her may sound like a good idea on paper, so she gets more screen time, but without the proper build, I fear her win would be lackluster, and that could be her death knell in WWE.

Alexa Bliss: She’s a former champion, a fan favorite, and a former MITB winner. She’s been in limbo since her therapy sessions or whatever, and she hasn’t quite found where she fits on the current roster. A MITB win could remind everyone just what she’s capable of.

Lacey Evans: WWE subjected us to weeks and weeks of inspiring/uncomfortable promos from Lacey Evans to make her into a babyface only to make her into a heel only to make her into a baby face only to have her punch liberals with her “women’s right” on the same day that the supreme court repealed fundamental women’s rights IRL. Just the kind of nonsense champion the WWE writers and Vince McMahon would love. Nasty.

Liv Morgan: She’s the prodigal underdog. She’s the one everyone is saying should win. And yeah, any other year, I would agree probably. Hell, my last year’s MITB prediction was all about how Liv should win the briefcase. But the thing is, we don’t need a babyface briefcase holder. Babyface briefcase holders are no fun and cash in quick. We need DRAMA, and Liv is too “just happy to be here” to bring the drama.

Becky Lynch: Big Time Becks is THE DRAMA. If she wins, three important things happen.

One, the internet is pissed because “she doesn’t need it.” Boom. Heel heat.

Two, we continue the back and forth long-term storytelling that the WWE writers “definitely” planned between Bianca and Becky Lynch.

Three, we’re likely to get a lengthy briefcase run.

The entire point (in theory) of a MITB match is to give a deserving superstar a chance to prove themselves worthy of a championship run. These matches always have established stars and previous champions, but ideally, a fresh face wins the briefcase and earns the opportunity of a lifetime. Now, normally I would agree with that statement, but I cannot stop thinking about how incredible Becky Lynch, with all her star power, swagger, and mic skills, would be as a briefcase holder. And god knows we DESERVE a good, long, interesting women’s briefcase run.

The women’s MITB match is still relatively new, and since its inception, we’ve only had one good briefcase experience. Carmella - despite the sus way she won - was everything a heel briefcase holder should be! Sneaky, cocky, loud, scene-stealing; it was excellent. Since then, we’ve had two same-night cash-ins, a Raw after the PPV cash-in, and that one time Becky just gave Asuka the title because she got preggers. We need someone to win the briefcase tonight and HOLD ON TO THE DAMN THING. That’s why I’m going with Becky. The woman can get anything over, and they always give her ample screen time. Plenty of opportunities to brag with the briefcase. Sure, it would be cool if someone like Liv won, but really we need someone that the writers trust implicitly so that they aren’t compelled to have the winner cash in within 24 hours.

Bonus, if Seth wins, we are sure to get incredible photos from Mr. & Mrs. Money in the Bank.

Find out who wins by tuning into Money in the Bank and keeping it right here at Cageside Seats!