- Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated that John Cena’s next match in WWE, which at one point was rumored to be against Theory later this month at SummerSlam, might be delayed until next year at WrestleMania 39.
- According to Fightful, there are serious talks in WWE to call up Solo Sikoa (the Usos’ brother) from NXT to the main roster.
- The original plan was for the Young Bucks to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag titles at Forbidden Door, according to WON. That would have set up a future match with the AEW Tag champs, but The Bucks were on board with changing it to FTR winning, and an eventual match between the two teams with all four belts (AAA, AEW, ROH & IWGP) on the line.
- With his injury on Wednesday’s Dynamite in the news, attention’s been called to Santana possibly being unhappy in AEW. This tweet is being interpreted as a countdown until his contract expires.
- There’s also speculation, amplified by a discussion on Fightful’s YouTube review of Blood & Guts, that there’s been a falling out of some sort between Santana & Ortiz. It’s been pointed out they haven’t worked as a two-man tag team in months, and no longer stand next to one another in group promos. Santana has been taking indie bookings without Ortiz.
