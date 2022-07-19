Ric Flair talks his foot injury, if Charlotte will be at his ‘Last Match’

Ole Naitch (and Conrad Thompson) have the wrestling world buzzing after the announcement of his titular main event on July 31’s Ric Flair’s Last Match, and the bloody angle he filmed with Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal to set it up.

Looking to keep that momentum going today, both Flair & Thompson appeared on Busted Open. Conrad announced the Bunkhouse Battle Royal for next Sunday’s card. The Nature Boy confirmed reports of his foot injury:

“I’ve got plantar fasciitis, if I’m pronouncing that correctly, on the bottom of my foot. Other than that, I am perfect but that damn thing is sore as shit. I’m at the doctor right now. They are gonna start injecting me with stuff.”

Plantar fasciitis is a condition effecting the connective tissue in your foot, which typically results in pain on the bottom and in the heel area. The 73 year old Flair says that if it’s still flaring up when he’s set to team with Andrade El Ídolo against Lethal & Jarrett, he’ll “just deaden it.”

He also addressed another frequently raised issue... will his daughter (and Andrade’s wife) Charlotte be at the show? Naitch says she will, and she’ll be joined by some other WWE folks:

“She’ll be there but I don’t know whether she’ll be on camera or not. Absolutely, she will be there. She wouldn’t miss that. I don’t think she’d miss it even if Andrade wasn’t involved, she just might not be on camera. “A lot of guys are coming — [Rey] Mysterio, Apollo [Crews], [Pat] McAfee. Kid Rock will be there.”

Naitch not even being sure if WWE will allow Charlotte to be on camera probably means she won’t get involved in the match to cancel out Karen Jarrett... sorry fantasy bookers. Should make for a nice family moment either way though.

WOO.