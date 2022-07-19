Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

While it’s not confirmed he’ll appear on the show, Fightful Select says WWE is bringing Edge in to New York for next Monday’s Raw at Madison Square Garden.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported Ric Flair suffered a foot injury recently, but it’s not bad enough to keep him out of his “Last Match” on July 30.

According to PW Insider, Gallows & Anderson are no longer under contract to Impact after last Saturday’s taping and are “100% free and clear” to sign with anyone. Their immediate focus will be on working New Japan, but will work Impact dates when possible.

Tony Khan is “very excited about” the new Trust Busters group that debuted at last weekend’s Dark tapings, per Meltzer on WOR. Ariya Daivari plays a character whose trust fund just came in, and he uses his money to hire Parker Boudreaux and Slim J. It’s not clear if the group will be used in AEW or ROH going forward.

On his podcast, Kurt Angle confirmed rumors that both his Ruthless Aggression era program with Booker T & Sharmell and the recent angle where Jason Jordan was revealed as his son were “ribs” Vince McMahon turned into storylines after McMahon “caught wind” Angle “dated a couple of African-American women” in the past.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.