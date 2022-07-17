AAA Roundup: Hair vs. Hair bout added to Verano de Escandalo, return to TV in USA

AAA revealed a pair of interesting news items to get fans excited.

The first item was the announcement of a Hair vs. Hair contest for Verano de Escandalo on August 5 in Aguascalientes. Lady Shani will take her feud with Hijo del Tirantes to the next level in a lucha de apuesta.

Blood has been boiling between Shani and Hijo del Tirantes. Shani is fed up with the rudo referee’s crooked treatment during matches. Hijo del Tirantes claims that Shani’s frustration is due to having the hots for him. This bout is no doubt going to deliver a wild time with crazy antics in classic AAA style. Being that Shani’s mask is not on the line, I’d say it is anybody’s game to win.

The full lineup for Verano de Escandalo includes:

Fenix, Pentagon Jr., & Taya Valkyrie vs. Hijo del Vikingo, Taurus, & Chik Tormenta

Mask vs. Hair: Lady Shani vs. Hijo del Tirantes

Laredo Kid vs. Willie Mack vs. Bandido vs. Johnny Caballero

AAA World Trios Championship: La Empresa (Puma King, DMT Azul, & Sam Adonis) (c) vs. Nueva Generacion Dinamita (Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero)

The second item was the announcement that AAA returned to television in the USA. AAA scored the 7 pm ET time slot for Fridays airing on EstrellaTV. The channel has a reach of 33 million US homes and 9.4 million Hispanic households. Per the EstrellaTV website to give background about the station:

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!