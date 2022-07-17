Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 14 results & Week 15 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place July 10-16 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, the first night of New Japan’s G1 Climax 32, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Mr. Mayhem? More like Mr. Pyro.

The War Dog made it two weeks in a row for new champs atop the Rankings. Last week’s #1 closed out this Top 10, and we had two new NXT Women’s Tag titleholders sprinkled in between them.

Their hard fought battle for a belt put a Blackpool Combat Club & a House of Black member in the Top 10, while unaffiliated guys from Osaka & Yonkers battled their way into the Top 5.

Turtlenecks & no chill are keeping Captain Charisma on the list. Denim & cool does the same thing for OC.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 14

1. Wardlow

2. Jon Moxley

3. Konosuke Takeshita

4. Roxanne Perez

5. Eddie Kingston

6. Christian Cage

7. Cora Jade

8. (tie) Brody King

8. (tie) Orange Cassidy

10. Liv Morgan

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the TNT champ padded his lead, and the interim AEW World champ moved past the man he’s destined to face in a unification bout...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending July

1. Wardlow - 49

2. Jon Moxley - 44

3. CM Punk - 38

4. Dax Harwood - 32.5

5. MJF - 18

6. (tie) Riddle - 17.5

6. (tie) Christian Cage - 17.5

7. (tie) Cody Rhodes - 17

7. (tie) Hangman Page - 17

7. (tie) Samoa Joe - 17

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.