Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Triple H “has not been doing anything direct with NXT,” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. When Triple H visited the Performance Center last month and said he’s back, he apparently just meant that he’s back working his WWE office job. Triple H has not been at the Tuesday night tapings; NXT is still being run by Shawn Michaels.
- The Observer says that FTR vs. Young Bucks for all of the tag belts was never the plan. That was partly because AEW doesn’t control the booking of the AAA and IWGP titles, and partly because of another “major angle” planned for The Bucks.
- During an interview on the True Geordie Podcast, Chris Jericho mentioned that AEW wrestler Santana will be out eight months after suffering a gruesome knee injury at Blood & Guts.
- Io Shirai has been training at the Performance Center again, and the WON now says her goal in coming to WWE was to reach the main roster, so she’d likely stay if offered a main roster deal.
- While signing autographs at K & S WrestleFest, Billy Gunn was asked about the possibility of Road Dogg coming to AEW. He responded by saying, “We’re trying to get him here.”
