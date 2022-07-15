FTR vs. Briscoes II gets a stipulation

FTR and The Briscoes put on a classic at Supercard of Honor back in April, with Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler winning the Ring of Honor Tag titles from Dem Boys on the first Tony Khan-booked ROH show. The rematch which figures to main event July 23’s Death Before Dishonor PPV really didn’t need any bells and whistles, but during a face-to-face meeting of the teams which streamed this afternoon (July 15), it got some anyway.

Jay & Mark Briscoe said that prior to Supercard, they were working multiple independent matches per week while Dax & Cash didn’t even wrestle weekly for AEW. They claimed that gave FTR an advantage. To prove this time won’t be a fluke, the Top Guys suggested making next Saturday’s bout a two-out-of-three falls affair.

Things got testy from there. Despite FTR’s attempts to keep things respectful, The Briscoes aren’t gonna be happy until they’re 13 time ROH Tag champs.

With a week to go until the PPV, we still only have four matches on the card for Death Before Dishonor: