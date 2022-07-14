Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Promoters who’ve contacted Sasha Banks have been told she’s only taking non-wrestling bookings until Jan. 1, 2023, according to Fightful Select.
- SI confirmed Fightul’s earlier report that that Vince McMahon shouted “FUCK EM!” when he got backstage after his June 17 appearance on SmackDown in the wake of stepping back as CEO & Chairman while his Board investigates him for alleged sexual misconduct, “and was told McMahon repeatedly shouted ‘FUCK EM’ — then finished by stating, ‘Let’s put on a show.’
- While the focus remains on recruiting athletes with the right look and training them to be WWE wrestlers, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports some indie wrestlers will be invited to the company’s just announced SummerSlam tryouts.
- On his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan confirmed that Santana & Ortiz are “not on good terms.”
- WOW made “an overture” to Lita about joining the company, per Fightful, but the WWE Hall of Famer made it clear wouldn’t work for GLOW and WOW founder David McLane.
