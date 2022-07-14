Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AAW The Independents Day (July 15, 7:30 pm CT)

Billie Starkz vs. Lady Frost vs. Sierra vs. Vert Vixen (AAW Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Davey Vega vs. Shane Hollister Brayden Lee & ??? vs. Silas Young & ??? Fred Yehi vs. Steve Manders (AAW Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Ace Perry & Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. ACH & Jah-C (AAW Tag Team Championship) Christi Jaynes (c) vs. Heather Reckless (AAW Women’s Championship) Mat Fitchett (c) vs. ??? (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

AAW are back and it is our Independents Day or something, folks! I dunno! Anyway the big story here is the winner of Yehi/Manders challenges Fitchett in the main event, and for my money you should never count the Savageweight out!

PPW Terminal Combat Part II (July 15, 7:30 pm ET)

Scarlett vs. Travis Huckabee Jody Himself vs. Shawn Kemp DDTrash (Bruce Grey & Tyler Voxx) vs. the Brand (Ben Shearin & Dustin Leonard) Jake Bravado vs. Joseph Alexander Weber Hatfield vs. Zeke Mercer Ryan Clark vs. Sidney Von Engeland Chase Holliday vs. Lobo Okami Josh Crane vs. Max Zero Flash Thompson vs. ??? Bobby Beverly vs. Dominic Garrini Eden Von Engeland vs. Jordan Blade (c) (PPW Middleweight Championship) Joshua Bishop vs. Ron Mathis (c) (PPW Brass Knuckles Championship) “Mad Dog” Austin Connelly (c) vs. Max the Impaler (PPW Heavy Hitters Championship)

Paradigm Pro are back and bringing everyone’s favorite “UWFi rules turns into NO rules after five minutes” show back with a vengeance, it’s Terminal Combat, baby! Fast-paced hard-hitting shoot-style violence at its finest!

GCW No Signal in the Hills 2 / Back to the Bay (July 15, 17)

—No Signal in the Hills 2 (July 15, 8 pm PT)—

Alex Zayne vs. Titus Alexander Komander vs. Tony Deppen Blake Christian & Starboy Charlie Gringo Loco vs. Johnny Game Changer Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Cole Radrick vs. Dark Sheik Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) (c) vs. PPRay (“Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) (GCW Tag Team Championship)

—Back to the Bay (July 17, 5 pm PT)—

Kevin Blackwood vs. Nick Wayne Alex Zayne vs. Tony Deppen Joey Janela vs. Starboy Charlie Blake Christian vs. Titus Alexander Jack Cartwheel vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. South Pacific Savages (Journey Fatu & Juicy Finau) BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) (c) vs. the Caution (Anton Voorhees & Dark Sheik) (GCW Tag Team Championship)

GCW are doing a California double-shot and there’s not a lot here that’s all that splashy but it’s still a lovely pair of cards, folks.

VxS Coast 2 Coast (July 16)

—New Jersey (8 pm ET)—

Kevin Ku vs. Yoya Shane Mercer vs. Zachary Wentz Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) vs. Wrestling Prodigies (Jackson Drake & Jay Malachi) Gabriel Skye vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Vinny Pacifico Andrew Everett vs. Lucky 13 Big Vin vs. Dr. Redacted Robert Martyr vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

—California (8 pm PT)—

Jordan Oliver vs. Yuya Uemura Brandon Gatson vs. Joey Janela Matthew Justice vs. Rob Shit EFFY vs. Santana Jackson Adrian Quest vs. Miedo Extremo Brian Cage vs. Nick Wayne Ciclope vs. Jimmy Lloyd (Deathmatch)

Last but not least, VxS have a real achievement here, folks— a same-day, back-to-back, COAST 2 COAST double shot! First California, then New Jersey, all action-packed!

Free matches here!

Davienne vs. Kennedi Copeland

Starting off hot with this sprinty-fresh batch of violence from WWR+, check it out!

Logan Easton LaRoux vs. Trish Adora

And we follow that up with some trademark Beyond Wrestling action, enjoy!

JCW Great American Birthday Bash

Last but not least, we’ve got a star-studded full show from Jersey Championship Wrestling hot off the presses, don’t miss it!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other "big-time" pro wrestling, there's something out there for you. There's a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you'd never be able to love it again. It's there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.