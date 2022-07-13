AEW Dynamite Preview (July 13, 2022): Fyter Fest Night One

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, for night one of Fyter Fest. Last week, Wardlow finally became the TNT Champion dethroning Scorpio Sky in the opening bout. Smart Mark Sterling tried to get us to care about Tony Nese by putting him in the same television frame as Swerve. Christian Cage’s wicked tongue was turned on Matt Hardy when he tried to stop him from saying nasty things on live TV. Luchasauras made sure Matt Hardy couldn’t talk for long. Jake Hagar foolishly stepped to Claudio Castagnoli. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland easily defeated The Butcher & The Blade (sorry Kyle) and got a championship match as their prize. Chris Jericho and the JAS took out Ruby Soho while Eddie Kingston helplessly watched. Hangman Adam Page saved QT Marshall from a brutal beatdown from Negative 1. Andrade’s new golden boy Rush pinned Penta Oscura after the ref missed him punching Penta in the privates. Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal cut a promo reminding us that ROH has a PPV on July 23. Danhausen revealed that he has a law degree. Daddy Ass and the Ass Boys turned on The Acclaimed. Miro set his sights on Malakai Black, allowing God to breathe easy for another week. Team Thunderstorm defeated Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir. Stokley Hathaway made some money moves. Daniel Garcia challenged Wheeler Yuta to a title match at Death Before Dishonor. The ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR also presented a challenge to the Briscoes for a rematch on the same PPV. And finally, Brody King may have lost the match, but he gained a lot of new fans when he took the Interim World Champion Jon Moxley to the limit in the main event.

This Week’s Headliner

Tonight the Tag Team Champions put their money where their superkicks are when The Young Bucks take on BOTH Swerve in our Glory and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks.

Frankly, I am shocked that The Young Bucks suggested this match! Like, I know that they are cocky little bastards, but to take on BOTH teams WILLINGLY?! The hubris.

It is unlikely that the tag titles will switch tonight as The Young Bucks just won them. Swerve in Our Glory and Team Taz have been at each other’s proverbial throats for weeks. It’s a powder keg of emotions! It seems likely that their personal animosity + the Young Bucks’s notorious treachery will prevent these teams from winning gold tonight.

But it’s till absolutely going to RULE. And if we’re lucky this is just the beginning of the battles. Both teams are more than worthy of the tag titles, and it’s truly just a matter of time.

In the meantime, I’m here for the ride! It’s crazy that this match is happening for free on a Wednesday night! We are blessed.

The Title Scene:

He may have lost, but Konosuke Takeshita impressed a lot of people in his match with Eddie Kingston. So much so that tonight he gets a chance to earn a future Interim World Championship match against Jon Moxley.

In a match that is sure to drive Smart Mark Sterling crazy, Orange Cassidy gets a shot at the TNT Championship in Wardlow’s first defense. I mean...Wardlow is going to win this, but it should be a fun one!

The Women’s World Champion is currently in a tag team with her rival? You know what? If it gets her on-screen consistently while they figure out who her next challenger is, I am here for it. Also, the tag team name ThunderStorm is dope as hell.

In the meantime, we do get some championship action of sorts when Serena Deeb, the next ROH Women’s Championship challenger, warms up in a one-on-one match with Anna Jay.

Athena & Statlander made it known on Rampage that they still want a crack at the TBS Champion. But Jade’s got her hands full with a new interim baddie and a scheming manager. Could there be trouble with The Baddies? Will Jade allow all these distractions to prevent her from gaining a 35-0 record? Only time will tell.

I guess when they announced the All-Atlantic Championship, they forgot to tell us that All-Atlantic means it will be defended everywhere on the Atlantic EXCEPT AEW. Still, good for PAC.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli is going to embarrass Jake Hagar, and it’s going to be very satisfying.

-Eddie Kingston is out to exsanguinate Chris Jericho. Pretty sure not even a wizard can survive that.

-What kind of insane ruthless $#!+ will Christian Cage spout off tonight? Tune in to find out!

-I never want to see Dan Lambert on my TV, but I do sort of want to see him lick his wounds after Scorpio Sky lost his title. Actually, what I really want to see is Scorpio Sky drop his bumass.

-Sadly, there will be no more scissoring on Dynamite, but there will probably be a brutal rap about The Ass Boys and their treachery.

-Give us more buddy moments with The Dark Order and Hangman Adam Page please!

-MJF? lmao

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm E.T. — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.