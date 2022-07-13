Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

For whatever it’s worth, BetOnline has all the champions currently favored to retain their titles at SummerSlam.

Fightful Select says talent they’ve talked to have heard nothing from anyone in WWE about the women’s tag team title tournament that was previously announced to crown new champions. It remains unclear what will happen with the women’s tag team titles.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed Io Shirai has “pretty much got her foot out the door” and she’s “pretty much gone.” For what it’s worth, Shirai seemed to respond by posting a tweet calling it a rumor and using a puke emoji.

Meltzer also said there was a situation at the WWE house show that led to Natalya no selling Liv Morgan after a pinfall, but it apparently had nothing to do with any heat between the two.

The Good Brothers will be staying with Impact Wrestling until late this summer, per Fightful.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.