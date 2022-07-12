Women’s title match official for Death Before Dishonor

This one was pretty obvious when Serena Deeb turned on Ring of Honor Women’s champion Mercedes Martinez on AEW Rampage last Friday (July 7). Standing over someone with their belt kind of sends a message...

On the latest edition of AEW Control Center, Tony Schiavone confirmed that Deeb will face Martinez for the title on July 23’s Death Before Dishonor PPV.

It will be the fourth time these veterans have gone one-on-one, with each bout happening in a different promotion. The Professor has a 2-1 record against her recent tag partner. If she can make that 3-1, she’ll be a champion.

Here’s an updated look at the card for a week from this Saturday in Lowell, Mass.

• FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes for the ROH Tag Team championship • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television title • Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s championship • Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure title

Sound like a good start?